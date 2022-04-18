NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.25. 2,110,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.09.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

