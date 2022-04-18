NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in March

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
NSFDF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.45. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,411. NXT Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.
About NXT Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

