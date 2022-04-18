NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in March

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NSFDF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.45. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,411. NXT Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

