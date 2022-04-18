Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,768,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,025,629. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

