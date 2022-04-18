Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Down 39.2% in March

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OBCI stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

