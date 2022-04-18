Offshift Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $3.20 or 0.00007847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $16.73 million and $803,728.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,733.64 or 0.99883583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00058964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00024806 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

