Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

