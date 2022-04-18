Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Decreased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL opened at $264.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.09 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.