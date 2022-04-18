Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Update

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ontex Group stock remained flat at $$7.26 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875. Ontex Group has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

ONXXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €12.00 ($13.04) to €11.50 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ontex Group from €7.50 ($8.15) to €6.00 ($6.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

