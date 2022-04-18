OpenDAO Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $126.69 million and $11.44 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00034027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00106306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:SOS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

