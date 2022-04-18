Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Position Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Opera by 1,551.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 5.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opera by 59.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPRA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.36. 3,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,332. The stock has a market cap of $617.18 million, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91. Opera Limited has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Several analysts recently commented on OPRA shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

