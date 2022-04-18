Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Get Opsens alerts:

CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.39. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of Opsens stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,800.

Opsens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.