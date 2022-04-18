Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in March

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 866.5 days.

Shares of OCLCF stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92.

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

