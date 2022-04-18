Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ORAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Orange stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Orange by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Orange by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

