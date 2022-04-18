Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,268,500 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 3,371,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22,685.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHF remained flat at $$2.55 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $2.92.
Orbia Advance Company Profile (Get Rating)
