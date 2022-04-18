Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,268,500 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 3,371,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22,685.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHF remained flat at $$2.55 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $2.92.

Orbia Advance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

