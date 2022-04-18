Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.93 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $29.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $115.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.04 million to $116.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $118.26 million, with estimates ranging from $117.22 million to $119.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORRF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORRF stock remained flat at $$22.09 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $246.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

