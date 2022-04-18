Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $747.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNNGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DZ Bank cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,792. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.4109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1%.

About Ørsted A/S (Get Rating)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.