Outfitter Financial LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $3.29 on Monday, reaching $197.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,991,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,918,398. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

