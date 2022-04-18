Outfitter Financial LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 301,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

