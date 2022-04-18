Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,145,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 14,404,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,607,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PALAF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 887,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,921. Paladin Energy has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Paladin Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.