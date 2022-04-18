Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Up to $24.89

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.89, but opened at $25.79. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 720 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Aviva Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 887,249 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pampa Energía by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.