Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.87

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 327550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCRFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97.

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

