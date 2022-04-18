Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 5,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 558,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $951.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.54.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $204,525.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,581. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $18,996,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $6,230,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $4,025,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

