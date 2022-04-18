Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

