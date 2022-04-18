Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.75.

PDCO stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

