Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 399,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,380 shares of company stock worth $8,184,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

