Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,088,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $10.91 on Monday, hitting $308.45. The stock had a trading volume of 659,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.91 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.43.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

