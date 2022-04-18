Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price Down 6%

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $300.33 and last traded at $300.33. 4,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 535,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.67.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.46 and a 200 day moving average of $398.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $156,072,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.