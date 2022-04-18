Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price Down 6%

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $300.33 and last traded at $300.33. 4,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 535,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.36.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.46 and a 200 day moving average of $398.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $156,072,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
