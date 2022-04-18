PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBF. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. PBF Energy has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $27.69.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.53) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 529.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 107,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.