Peanut (NUX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $352,485.00

Peanut (NUX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Peanut has a total market cap of $863,790.57 and $352,485.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peanut Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

