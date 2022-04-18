PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.07

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 424993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

PFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $549.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.86.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.