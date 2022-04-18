Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.33.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Perficient has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,657,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

