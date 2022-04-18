Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSNL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

PSNL stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.56. Personalis has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Personalis will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 48,989 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,171 shares of company stock valued at $473,945. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,637,000 after acquiring an additional 857,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,636 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,085,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 922,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

