Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PEY. CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.20.

TSE:PEY opened at C$14.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$14.52.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.0114388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,511.65. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$338,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,849,397.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and have sold 58,122 shares valued at $596,074.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

