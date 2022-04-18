Phoenixcoin (PXC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $948,341.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,706.04 or 0.99863628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00058391 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.00263369 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00340429 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00159410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00091144 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004265 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001302 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,168,643 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

