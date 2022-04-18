Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE PICC opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.