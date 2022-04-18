Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

PAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

