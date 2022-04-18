Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

POLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE POLY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

