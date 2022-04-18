Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Powered Brands stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.83. 1,515,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,879. Powered Brands has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POW. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Powered Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,438,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 626,989 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Powered Brands by 1,336.5% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141,916 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.