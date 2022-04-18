Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.67

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$107.67 and last traded at C$106.00, with a volume of 25203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$112.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.82.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.60.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 2.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,609,889.93. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at C$328,554.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

