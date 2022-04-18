Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$145.89.

TSE PBH traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$103.67. 21,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$122.12. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$100.41 and a one year high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.5500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

