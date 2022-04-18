Primalbase Token Market Capitalization Hits $944,529.83 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (PBT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. Primalbase Token has a market capitalization of $944,529.83 and $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primalbase Token coin can now be bought for about $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.80 or 0.07379216 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,710.47 or 0.99877351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041577 BTC.

Primalbase Token Profile

Primalbase Token’s launch date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

Primalbase Token Coin Trading

