Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Priority Technology worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,856. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRTH shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

