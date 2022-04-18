Project Inverse 1-Day Volume Tops $351,752.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $477,483.41 and approximately $351,752.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.66 or 0.07448297 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,319.82 or 0.99863365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 51,456,413 coins and its circulating supply is 36,429,609 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars.

