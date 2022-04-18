Project Inverse One Day Volume Reaches $308,285.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $441,148.18 and approximately $308,285.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.59 or 0.07461484 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,759.60 or 1.00055255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041638 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 51,456,413 coins and its circulating supply is 36,429,609 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars.

