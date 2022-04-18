Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.01

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (ROSYY)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.