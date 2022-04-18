PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Trimmed by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,244 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.