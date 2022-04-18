QASH Achieves Market Cap of $25.37 Million (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $25.37 million and approximately $411,980.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

