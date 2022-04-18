QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.13 Million

QuickX Protocol (QCX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $6.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

