Radio Caca (RACA) Market Capitalization Reaches $544.32 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $544.32 million and approximately $29.69 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.84 or 0.07444232 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,712.88 or 0.99832675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041615 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 298,952,943,033 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.