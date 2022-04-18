RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.23

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get RadNet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,335,000 after purchasing an additional 435,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RadNet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after buying an additional 538,951 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,072,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 330,090 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 963,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.